El PSC pide reconocer a Catalunya como nación y a España como un "Estado plurinacional"

Así se establece en un documento, en donde también se defiende la reforma federal de la Constitución.

El líder del PSC, Miquel Iceta. - EFE

El PSC pide que se reconozca a Catalunya como nación y a España como "un Estado plurinacional, plurilingüe y pluricultural". Así se establece en un documento, que avanza la Cadena SER, en donde también se defiende la reforma federal de la Constitución. Estas propuestas se pretenden aprobar en el congreso del 13 al 15 de diciembre.

(Habrá ampliación)

