PSOE Beatriz Corredor deja su escaño en el Congreso por motivos personales

La secretaria de Ordenación del Territorio y Políticas de Vivienda en la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE será sustituida por el secretario general de las Juventudes Socialistas, Omar Anguita. 

Beatriz Corredor, presidenta de la Fundación Pablo Iglesias, en Ferraz. / EFE

La exministra de Vivienda y directora de la Fundación Pablo Iglesias, Beatriz Corredor, dejará su escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados por motivos personales, según han informado este lunes fuentes del grupo parlamentario socialista.

Corredor, que ocupa la secretaria de Ordenación del Territorio y Políticas de Vivienda en la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, será sustituida en el escaño por el secretario general de las Juventudes Socialistas, Omar Anguita.

Corredor fue ministra de Vivienda entre 2008 y 2010, con el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. 

