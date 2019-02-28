Público
PSOE Carmen Calvo será la "número dos" de la lista por Madrid del PSOE para las elecciones generales

Pedro Sánchez estaba valorando que encabezara la lista por Córdoba, pero finalmente se ha decantado por esta opción a tres días de que finalice el plazo para que las asambleas locales propongan sus candidaturas a Cortes.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, interviene en el acto de reparación a siete académicos de la Real Academia de Ciencias Exactas, Físicas y Naturales, represaliados durante la Guerra Civil y la dictadura. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, será la "número dos" de la lista por Madrid a las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, estaba valorando que encabezara la lista por Córdoba, pero finalmente se ha decantado por esta opción a tres días de que finalice el plazo para que las asambleas locales propongan sus candidaturas a Cortes.

Poco a poco se van perfilando las candidatiras ya que según ha adelantado El País, el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, será el cabeza de cartel por Ávila. Fuentes socialistas han confirmado que el ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, será el cabeza de lista en Valencia; la de Administraciones Públicas, Meritxell Batet, en Barcelona y la de Educación, Isabel Celaá, en Álava.

Sin embargo, aún se están barajando opciones en las filas socialistas como llevar a Margarita Robles por León, y a Reyes Maroto, por Valladolid. En Ferraz también se da por hecho que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, encabezará la lista por la provincia de Sevilla. De hecho, el pasado martes, la propia Montero se ofreció a ello durante su intervención en los Desayunos Informativos de Europa Press.

En el caso de la ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, aún no está cerrado que encabece la lista por Guadalajara, circunscripción que lideró en las elecciones de diciembre de 2011, aunque se baraja como lo más probable.

Las fuentes consultadas no aclaran si el ministro de Cultura, José Guirao, será el número uno por Almería, algo que se había barajado, ya que es natural del pueblo almeriense de Pulpí, donde fue concejal del año 1983 hasta 1987.

En cuanto al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, el PSOE ya ha anunciado que será el número uno de la lista para las elecciones europeas que se celebrarán el 26 de mayo, junto con las autonómicas y municipales.

