El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales, mientras que VOX irrumpiría en el Congreso con un 7% de los apoyos

PP y Ciudadanos empatarían en la segunda plaza a solo un punto de los socialistas. 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el XI Congreso del Partido de los Socialistas Europeos (PSE)./EFE

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales en caso de celebrarse hoy con un 23,2% de los votos. Ciudadanos y PP empatarían en la segunda y tercera posición con un 22,9% de los sufragios, mientras que Podemos sería la cuarta fuerza con un 14,8% de los apoyos. La gran novedad sería la irrupción de Vox, que consiguiera un 7,3% de los votos. 

Estos son los resultados del barómetro de Invymark para laSexta, el primero que se realiza después de las elecciones andaluzas. 

Estos resultados supondrían que el PSOE crecería medio punto respecto a las elecciones de 2016, mientras que el PP se desplomaría, dejándose alrededor de 10 puntos que rentabilizaría Ciudadanos. El partido de Pablo Iglesias también perdería seis puntos, mientras que Vox crece en siete. 

Por otro lado, el barómetro de la cadena de Atresmedia también señala que la mayoría de españoles (62,5%) son partidarios de adelantar elecciones, mientras que un 33,6% están en contra. 

Asimismo, los ciudadanos no aprueban la gestión de ninguno de los grandes líderes políticos. El más valorado es Albert Rivera con un 4,3; Pedro Sánchez obtiene un 4,25; Pablo Casado tiene un 3,45 mientras que el que recibe una nota más baja es Iglesias, que no llega al 3. Son datos de Invymark para laSexta.

