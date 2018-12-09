Puigdemont dice que el discurso del rey es "un aval a Vox" y a la ultraderecha

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont ha dicho que el discurso del rey "es un aval en toda regla a Vox, un aval al camino por el que la ultraderecha y el nacionalismo español está circulando desbocado".

En una entrevista que este domingo por la noche emitirá TV3 y parte de cuyo contenido adelanta El Periódico de Catalunya, Puigdemont dice que el independentismo catalán ha sido el "primer dique de contención del fascismo" y que la culpa de la irrupción de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz es de quienes les han votado "pero sobre todo de los que han pavimentado la autopista por la cual finalmente parezca normal votar a un partido de ultraderecha como es Vox".

"¿Ahora se escandalizan porque ha irrumpido Vox o porque pueden perder el poder? El discurso del rey es un aval en toda regla a Vox, un aval al camino por el que la ultraderecha y el nacionalismo español está circulando desbocado. Entonces, ¿de qué se extrañan?", se pregunta Puigdemont.

En la entrevista, el expresident reconoce que durante el último año ha pensado "dejarlo todo" porque hay momentos de debilidad, pero que "racionalmente" no pierde de vista porque está ahí. Por ello, ha dicho que hasta que no entienda que ha completado una etapa y un trabajo, no tiene demasiadas opciones de dejarlo. "Mientras sigan en la cárcel (los independentistas presos) y yo pueda continuar hablando, lo he de hacer".

Puigdemont también ha asegurado que la opción de irse a Bruselas la tenía pensada desde hacía tiempo y que el "procés" no se ha despreocupado de los temas sociales, sino que "se genera a partir del momento en que las exigencias y las demandas sociales no se pueden atender en el marco autonómico".