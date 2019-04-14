PSOE, PP, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos esconden a su candidato en el debate de RTVE

Los seis partidos que tuvieron grupo parlamentario propio en el Congreso de los Diputados en la pasada legislatura han elegido a sus representantes para el debate electoral que se emitirá el próximo 16 de abril en RTVE.
El ente público ha dado a conocer este domingo el nombre de los elegidos que debatirán a partir de las 22.10 horas en La 1, el Canal 24 horas y RTVE.es. La ministra de Hacienda y cabeza de lista de los socialistas por Sevilla, María Jesús Montero, será la encargada de hacerlo por parte del PSOE.
El Partido Popular ha decidido optar por enviar a su cabeza de lista por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, mientras que Unidas Podemos estará representado por el cabeza de lista por Málaga, Alberto Garzón.
Ciudadanos enviará al debate a seis a la cabeza de lista de Ciudadanos al Congreso por Barcelona, Inés Arrimadas, y por parte de ERC será Gabriel Rufián, número dos de ERC por Barcelona a la Cámara Baja quien hará lo propio. La lista la cierra el cabeza de lista del PNV al Congreso por Vizcaya, Aitor Esteban.
Fuentes de la Dirección de RTVE explicaron el pasado jueves a Europa Press que la Corporación mantenía la "esperanza" y la "invitación" para que en el debate a seis estuviese "la más alta representación" de los partidos políticos, aunque finalmente no será así.
