Estás leyendo: PSOE, PP y Vox vetan la comisión de investigación de las finanzas del rey Juan Carlos I

Público
Público

PSOE, PP y Vox vetan la comisión de investigación de las finanzas del rey Juan Carlos I

La Mesa del Congreso rechaza la creación de una comisión de investigación de las finanzas del rey emérito, tras las nuevas informaciones sobre donaciones a Corinna Larsen. Los letrados de la Cámara se mostraron en contra de la apertura.

Urgente

madrid

alexis romero

La Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados ha decidido rechazar la creación de una comisión de investigación de las finanzas del rey emérito Juan Carlos I, como habían pedido el Grupo Plural, ERC y Unidas Podemos en la Cámara. El PSOE, el PP y Vox han aunado sus votos en el órgano de gobierno del Parlamento para vetar la creación de esta comisión, que solo ha contado con los votos a favor de los de Pablo Iglesias.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú