La secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, ha anunciado este martes que está embarazada de cuatro meses y que el sexo del bebé es una niña.
En El programa de Ana Rosa en Telecinco, Díaz, que tiene un niño de cuatro años, ha confesado que es una "niña muy deseada" y que la familia está en la fase de "convencer al hermanito de que viene otra hermanita".
La expresidenta de la Junta de Andalucía ha confiado en que su embarazo no coincida con ninguna campaña electoral porque "significaría que España tiene Gobierno".
Aunque, si no fuera así, se ha mostrado dispuesta a hacer el esfuerzo que supone otra campaña, comentó en El programa de Ana Rosa la líder del PSOE andaluz.
