El expresident de la Generalitat de Cataluña y eurodiputado electo, Carles Puigdemont, ha asegurado que tanto él como el también electo Toni Comín saben qué deben hacer para acreditarse como eurodiputados, si bien no ha querido desvelar cómo pretenden hacerlo.
"Sabemos lo que tenemos que argumentar en cada momento y cuál es la senda para poder garantizar que los europeos que nos votaron vean respetados sus derechos"
"Vamos a defender nuestro derecho como eurodiputados, sabemos lo que tenemos que argumentar en cada momento y cuál es la senda para poder garantizar que los europeos que nos votaron vean respetados sus derechos", ha señalado Puigdemont.
De hecho, la Junta Electoral Central ha citado al expresident el próximo 17 de junio, en Madrid, para recoger su acta de eurodiputado, pero él prefiere no confirmar que no acudirá a la cita.
Puigdemont, hoy residente en Bélgica, ha hecho estas declaraciones por videoconferencia en un acto organizado en la Librería Blanquerna de Madrid por Diario 16. La convocatoria del acto que ha ofrecido para presentar su libro La crisis catalana. Una oportunidad para Europa. Puigdemont presentó por primera vez su obra, traducida en varios idiomas pero no en castellano en septiembre de 2018.
El evento para promocionar esta versión en castellano se produce apenas unos días antes de la última semana del juicio a la cúpula del procés, en el Tribunal Supremo, en el que se sientan en el banquillo de los acusados 10 miembros del Ejecutivo catalán. Tanto el expresident como el exvicepresident de la Generalitat durante el procés, Oriol Junqueras, se han esforzado por sobresalir como líderes del independentismo, en un año en el que además ha habido dos convocatorias electorales, 28-A y 26- M.
(Habrá ampliación)
