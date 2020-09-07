Estás leyendo: Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Castilla y León compartirán estrategia frente a la pandemia

Reconstrucción coronavirus Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Castilla y León compartirán estrategia frente a la pandemia

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid ha adelantado que compartirán estudios de seroprevalencia y rastreo.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), conversa con sus homólogos de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (c), y de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, durante la reunión que mantuvieron para coordinar actuaciones conj
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), conversa con sus homólogos de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (c), y de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, durante la reunión que mantuvieron para coordinar actuaciones conjuntas frente a la pandemia. / EFE

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se ha reunido con el presidente de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, y el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, para trabajar conjuntamente frente al coronavirus.

Ayuso ha avanzado que  las comunidades de Madrid, de Castilla-La Mancha y de Castilla y León compartirán estudios de seroprevalencia y rastreo, entre otras medidas para coordinar la estrategia de las regiones limítrofes. 

"Una decisión en una comunidad autónoma puede perjudicar a otra", ha afirmado Ayuso, que ha precisado que las comunidades firmarán protocolos en materias como sanidad, educación o transportes y compartirán experiencias para conocer cómo la autonomía limítrofe actúa frente al virus.

Tras estas palabras, el presidente castellano-manchego ha asegurado que "la Comunidad de Madrid y todas las comunidades autónomas que la abrazamos, y que la abrazamos además con cariño, estamos en el mismo barco, lo que pase en Madrid afecta a Castilla-La Mancha y lo que pase en Castilla-La Mancha afecta a la capital de España", señaló a continuación.

