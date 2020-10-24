madrid
El Grupo Confederal Unidas Podemos - En Común Podem - Galicia En
Común, con motivo del Día Internacional contra el Cambio Climático, ha presentado una iniciativa en la que pide el reconocimiento de la figura de "refugiado climático" y medidas para la protección de las personas desplazadas por los impactos de esta problemática.
Así, según señalan en su iniciativa, el cambio climático no tiene los mismos efectos en todo el planeta ni las mismas consecuencias a largo plazo para todo mundo. "La relación entre el clima, el hambre, la pobreza y los conflictos provoca que la inseguridad alimentaria se pueda convertir en una causa de desplazamientos", han indicado desde el Grupo Confederal.
En este sentido, desde Unidas Podemos, a través de su diputado verde Juantxo López de Uralde, han planteado la necesidad de desarrollar las estrategias y planes necesarios para impulsar la protección de las personas desplazadas por causas medioambientales, ya que, en la actualidad, uno de los principales problemas al que se enfrentan los refugiados climáticos es su invisibilidad.
Y es que según han argumentado, la Convención de Ginebra sobre los Refugiados Políticos no reconoce aún las causas climáticas para conceder el estatuto de refugiado. "No podemos quedarnos en el debate jurídico, que es muy necesario, sino ir al origen del problema, porque desde luego estamos fallando en la lucha contra el cambio climático", ha enfatizado López de Uralde.
Además, en su iniciativa, también han señalado la especial vulnerabilidad que sufren las mujeres ya que "son doblemente víctimas" del cambio climático y de la pobreza extrema al ser "invisibilizadas y olvidadas".
