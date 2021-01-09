mADRIDActualizado:
La vicepresidenta cuarta del Gobierno y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, ha asegurado que no hay que asustarse por la subida del precio de la luz en el mercado mayorista porque "se notará muy poco" la factura eléctrica mensual de las familias.
El precio medio diario de la luz en el mercado mayorista se disparó el pasado jueves en medio de la ola de frío hasta 94,99 euros/megavatio hora (MWh), el segundo más alto en la historia.
La ministra ha explicado este sábado, en declaraciones a Efe, que se trata de una situación extraordinaria y que hay muchas tarifas y no solamente aquellas que están indexadas al mercado mayorista, que, además, representa en torno al 35% de la factura.
