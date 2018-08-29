Público
Renovación RTVE RTVE destituye a Raquel Martínez como presentadora del 'Telediario Fin de Semana'

La periodista palentina, que ha conducido la edición de fin de semana desde septiembre de 2012, pasará al Canal 24h.

Raquel Martínez dejará de presentar el 'Telediario Fin de Semana'. RTVE

Nuevos movimientos en la televisión pública. La dirección de RTVE ha cesado a Raquel Martínez como presentadora del Telediario Fin de Semana, según recogen varios medios. La periodista palentina, que ha conducido la edición de fin de semana desde septiembre de 2012, pasará al Canal 24h.

En los últimos días se han dado a conocer los cambios del ente público dirigido por Rosa María Mateo. De esta forma, el presentador Javier Cárdenas, al frente del programa 'Hora Punta', no hará ningún late show en TVE.

Asimismo, Víctor Arribas no presentará la próxima temporada La noche en 24 horasXabier Fortes dirigirá Los Desayunos de TVE en sustitución de Sergio Martín.

Jenaro Castro ha sido destituido como director de Informe semanal y de Informativos no diarios, cargos que asumirán los periodistas Óscar González y Teresa Rodríguez Vega, respectivamente.

La nueva dirección de RTVE ha cesado también a Pedro Carreño como director y presentador del Telediario Fin de Semana de TVE.

