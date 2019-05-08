Público
Rubalcaba, ingresado en estado grave tras sufrir un ictus

El exministro del PSOE Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba ha sido ingresado este miércoles en estado grave tras sufrir un ictus.

Imagen de archivo de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba.

El ex secretario general del PSOE Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba se encuentra ingresado en estado grave en el hospital Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda (Madrid) tras sufrir un ictus, según ha avanzado El Mundo y han confirmado a Efe fuentes cercanas al político.

Los servicios de urgencias de la Comunidad de Madrid han recibido un aviso a las 18.12 horas alertando de que un varón de 67 años había sufrido un desvanecimiento en su domicilio de Majadahonda, según ha indicado a Efe un portavoz de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

El histórico dirigente socialista ha sido atendido en su vivienda por un equipo del SUMMA y luego trasladado sobre las 19.00 horas al Hospital Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda en estado grave.

(Habrá ampliación)

