Sánchez anuncia nuevas medidas para dar cobertura a los autónomos y agilizar el reparto de ayudas a La Palma

El presidente ha indicado que, en atención a las reclamaciones de los autónomos de La Palma, el Gobierno aprobará el próximo martes una disposición adicional para atenderlas.

23/10/2021 Sánchez anuncia nuevas medidas para dar más cobertura a los autónomos y agilizar el reparto de ayudas a La Palma
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece en rueda de prensa, tras participar en el gabinete de crisis de la erupción volcánica de La Palma (PEVOLCA). - Ángel Medina G/EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará la próxima semana sendas medidas para dar cobertura a los trabajadores autónomos y agilizar el reparto de ayudas de emergencia para los afectados por la erupción volcánica en La Palma.

En la que es su quinta visita a la isla desde el comienzo del proceso eruptivo el pasado 19 de septiembre, Sánchez ha indicado que, en atención a las reclamaciones de los autónomos de La Palma, el Gobierno aprobará el próximo martes una disposición adicional para atender las mismas.

Además, el Consejo de Ministros tiene previsto aprobar una modificación presupuestaria del fondo de contingencia para acelerar el reparto de los recursos contemplados en el plan de empleo específico para La Palma, dotado de 63 millones de euros, y ayudas para el sector agrícola por 6,8 millones

