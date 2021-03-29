Sánchez decide cesar a la delegada del Gobierno en Andalucía y lanza con ello un mensaje de cambio al PSOE

Sevilla
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha decidido cesar este martes a la delegada en Andalucía, Sandra García, y, con ello, lanzar un claro mensaje de cambio al partido en Andalucía después de la pérdida de la Junta de Andalucía y de que el liderazgo de Susana Díaz, secretaria general, haya sido cuestionado internamente. La información la avanzó El Confidencial.
García era, de algún modo, el símbolo de la paz entre Díaz y Sánchez, después de que esta sustituyera en el puesto a Lucrecio Fernández, un hombre del sanchista Alfonso Gómez de Celis.
El mensaje que encierra esta maniobra lo ha comprendido todo el partido.
Este movimiento liquida de un golpe la tregua a la que llegaron Sánchez y Díaz en Moncloa tras las últimas generales y anticipa que el próximo Congreso, en el que se decidiría el rumbo –como mínimo a corto plazo– de la mayor federación del PSOE será a cara de perro.
El movimiento de Sánchez se ha hecho de acuerdo con el partido en Granada, provincia de la que procede García, y con su secretario general y presidente de la Diputación, José Entrena, y el próximo delegado del Gobierno será Pedro Fernández, hasta ahora alcalde de Baza, según ha podido saber Público.
Fernández es miembro de la Ejecutiva regional del PSOE, la que dirige Díaz, pero no es –desde hace tiempo– afín a las tesis de la secretaria general.
El Congreso andaluz será a finales de año, después del federal, y se resolverá con unas primarias. De momento, la única candidata que en este momento ha puesto su candidatura sobre la mesa es Díaz.
La destitución de García se interpreta, en todos los sectores del PSOE andaluz de una sola manera: la idea del presidente del gobierno es terminar con la etapa de Díaz al frente del partido en Andalucía. Se acabó la tregua.
