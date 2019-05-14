Estás leyendo: Sánchez echa un capote a Felipe VI y califica de "necesario y coherente" su apartamiento del rey emérito

República o Monarquía Sánchez echa un capote a Felipe VI y califica de "necesario y coherente" su apartamiento del rey emérito

Durante la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros de este martes, el presidente del Gobierno afirmó que "lo único que puedo hacer es apoyar la decisión tomada por Felipe VI" en relación a su intención de renunciar a la herencia de su padre y de retirarle la asignación presupuestaria.

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 14/05/2019, del rey Felipe VI (d) junto a su padre, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, durante la reunión del patronato de la Fundación Cotec./EFE
Madrid

Actualizado:

Público / eFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha expresado este martes su total respaldo a las decisiones "necesarias y coherentes" que ha adoptado el rey Felipe VI, al anunciar su intención de renunciar a la herencia de su padre y retirarle la asignación presupuestaria.

Es una cuestión que "evidentemente ha sobresaltado al conjunto de la opinión pública", según el presidente, quien ha añadido que, "a juicio del Gobierno y, en particular mío, lo único que puedo hacer es apoyar la decisión tomada por Felipe VI".

En rueda de prensa telemática tras el Consejo de ministros de este martes, Sánchez ha precisado que no solo las apoya, sino que considera que "son medidas necesarias y coherentes" con las actuaciones tendentes a la transparencia y la ejemplaridad que durante el reinado de Felipe VI se han venido impulsando desde la Casa Real.

Su reacción se produce después de que la Zarzuela hiciera público el pasado domingo un comunicado en el que el rey informaba su intención de renunciar a la herencia de don Juan Carlos y le retiraba su asignación presupuestaria, tras las informaciones sobre una fundación en Suiza vinculada a una donación de 65 millones de euros de Arabia Saudí.

Tal como publicó este diario el pasado domingo, poco después del anuncio de Felipe VI, la renuncia se trata de más de un golpe de efecto más que de una medida real, puesto que el Código Civil prohíbe renunciar a una herencia si antes no hay un fallecimiento. Sin embargo el comunicado llevaba a errro y permitía entender lo contrario.

