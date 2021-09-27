Sánchez felicita a Scholz y dice que España y Alemania estarán más unidas "por la orientación de nuestros Gobiernos"

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, dio por hecho que el candidato del Partido Socialdemócrata alemán (SPD), Olaf Scholz, será el nuevo canciller alemán y, además de felicitarle por sus resultados, afirmó que, "España y Alemania, además de estar unidas por su europeísmo, se abre la oportunidad ahora de estar más unidas por la orientación de nuestros Gobiernos", afirmó.
Sánchez hizo esta afirmación durante una jornadas en Santander sobre el "Futuro del Trabajo" donde también anunció que este martes el Consejo de Ministros aprobará la subida de 15 de euros del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) hasta situarlo en los 965 euros mensuales.
El presidente del Gobierno, además, dibujó un panorama muy positivo de la marcha de la economía española y vaticinó que se van a recuperar los niveles de empleo previos a la pandemia en poco más de un año, "y habría que recordar", dijo, "que en la anterior crisis se tardaron doce años".
Sánchez puso en valor los once acuerdos alcanzados entre Gobierno y agentes sociales
Sánchez, delante de la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; puso en valor los once acuerdos alcanzados entre Gobierno y sindicatos en lo que va de la legislatura, poniendo en valor la importancia del diálogo social.
En este sentido, destacó la importancia de la implantación de los ERTE como una fórmula para evitar los despidos y que dicha fórmula ha llegado para quedarse, dando por hecho que a lo largo de esta semana se volverá a alcanzar un nuevo acuerdo para ampliarlos.
