Sánchez e Iglesias se reúnen el jueves en la Moncloa para tratar sobre los Presupuestos

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se reunirán este jueves en el Palacio de la Moncloa en un momento clave de la negociación sobre los presupuestos generales del Estado que mantienen ambas formaciones políticas.
Sánchez recibirá a Iglesias en el Palacio de la Moncloa el jueves a las 17.00 horas, según la convocatoria del Gobierno, y la reunión se produce en el arranque del nuevo curso político, que estará marcado, además de por la negociación presupuestaria, por la situación política en Catalunya.
El líder de Podemos, que se reincorporó ayer a la actividad política tras haber estado apartado durante dos meses desde que nacieron sus hijos el pasado tres de julio, ofreció ayer a Pedro Sánchez ser su socio parlamentario y "cogobernar" desde el Parlamento a cambio de la aprobación de una serie de medidas sociales parar bajar los alquileres, el precio de la luz o eliminar el copago farmacéutico, entre otras.
Asimismo, confirmó un principio de acuerdo para subir el IRPF a las rentas altas; en concreto, a aquellos que ingresen más de 10.000 euros al mes.
