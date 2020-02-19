Estás leyendo: Sánchez propone constituir la mesa de diálogo el lunes y Torra se enfada

Sánchez propone constituir la mesa de diálogo el lunes y Torra se enfada

La Generalitat rechaza el anuncio unilateral de La Moncloa, y dice que ambos presidentes pactaron consensuar el día de la reunión.

Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra, en Barcelona. / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, propuso este lunes al president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, constituir la mesa de diálogo el próximo lunes en Moncloa, lo que ha sido rechazado por la Generalitat al haberse fijado la fecha unilateralmente.

La fecha sugerida por Sánchez contaba con el visto bueno de ERC, pero poco minutos después de conocerse la propuesta, desde el Govern se pidió consensuar otra fecha entre ambos presidentes, tal y como se había pactado en su reunión en Barcelona.

La Generalitat dice "lamentar" que La Moncloa haya anunciado esta fecha sin acordar y sin tener en cuenta la agenda del president Torra. Por ello, desde el Gabinete del Gobierno catalán se ha trasladado a Pedro Sánchez la voluntad de fijar una fecha entre ambos, tal y como se comprometieron a hacer los dos presidentes en su encuentro.

En esta reunión, además, ambos presidentes se comprometieron a constituir la mesa de diálogo entre gobiernos antes de que acabase el mes de febrero, por lo que queda poco margen para cumplir ese acuerdo. Fuentes del Gobierno apuntan a que todo parece indicar que hay un enfado de Torra por haberse acordado este fecha con ERC y no previamente con él.

(Habrá ampliación)

