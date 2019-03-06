Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Juicio independencia La secretaria judicial del 20-S asegura que pidió un helicóptero por "miedo" a salir entre los manifestantes 

Montserrat del Toro declara como testigo en la 12 sesión del juicio al 'procés', que enjuicia el Tribunal Supremo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cartel desplegado en la sede de la Consellería de Economía: 'Welcome to the catalan Republic'. | SERGI BERNAL

Cartel desplegado en la sede de la Consellería de Economía: "Welcome to the catalan Republic'. | SERGI BERNAL

Tuvo "miedo" a "lo que había fuera". La secretaria judicial que participó en el registro a la Consellería de Economía de la Generalitat el pasado 20 de septiembre de 2017, Montserrat del Toro, ha asegurado este miércoles que llegó a pedir a la Guardia Civil que le facilitase un helicóptero para abandonar esta sede, por su "miedo" a salir entre los miles de manifestantes que se concentraron a las puertas del edificio, en protesta por su registro por orden judicial.

La letrada ha comparecido como testigo ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, responsable de enjuiciar el procés, para trasladar su versión de lo ocurrido en un episodio de máxima relevancia. La protesta del 20-S es un puntal del relato sobre la supuesta violencia del procés que esgrime la Fiscalía, y del Toro ha hecho suyas las expresiones del Ministerio Público para referirse a esta concentración, que a su vez están copiadas del auto del juez instructor, Pablo Llarena. 

Así, ha relatado que tuvo que descartar los tres planes que le ofreció la Guardia Civil para que abandonase el edificio, al considerar que ninguno de ellos permitía garantizar su seguridad "personal y profesional", en referencia a las actas del registro que portaba en una carpeta. "Tuve preocupación todo el día y miedo a partir de las 21.30", cuando la concentración "se transformó en un tumulto de gente y era imposible salir, porque no se podía transitar por la calle".

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad