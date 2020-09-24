madridActualizado:
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha avisado de que van a venir "semanas duras" en la Comunidad de Madrid, región que cuenta actualmente con el mayor número de contagios del nuevo coronavirus, y ha pedido actuar con "determinación" para tomar el control de la pandemia.
Illa se ha pronunciado así en una rueda conjunta con la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, tras la segunda reunión del Comisión Sectorial de Educación y el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud para analizar el inicio del curso escolar, y antes de asistir a la reunión del Grupo covid-19, responsable de analizar la situación en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Este grupo es uno de los acuerdos alcanzados el pasado lunes por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para coordinar y planificar respuestas contra la pandemia. Además, esta semana Ayuso ha pedido también al Ejecutivo apoyo militar y policial, así como poder contratar a 300 médicos extracomunitarios.
Sobre esta última petición, el ministro de Sanidad ha asegurado que estudian todas las solicitudes de las comunidades autónomas y que, en la medida en la que puedan, las van a atender. "Vamos a estudiar la situación y a hacer las recomendaciones oportunas en el ámbito de la covid-19", ha zanjado.
