Sentencia del 'procés' El Supremo da la razón a los líderes del 'procés' y determina que la DUI fue "simbólica"

La Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal recuerda que la declaración unilateral de independencia  aprobada en el Parlament es una declaración que "no llegó a tener concreción práctica alguna".

Junqueras, Puigdemont, Forcadell y diputados de la CUP, en las escalinatas del Parlament. / EFE

Junqueras, Puigdemont, Forcadell y diputados de la CUP, en las escalinatas del Parlament, tras la aprobación de la DUI. EFE

La declaración unilateral de independencia (DUI) que el Parlament aprobó el 27 de septiembre de 2017 fue "simbólica", según el Tribunal Supremo. El Alto Tribunal coincide con la declaración de todos los acusados –ahora condenados–, menos de Oriol Junqueras, que en la vista oral resaltaron el carácter simbólico de la DUI.

En la sentencia del procés, dada a conocer este lunes, la Sala de lo Penal del Alto Tribunal recuerda que la DUI es una declaración que "no llegó a tener concreción práctica alguna", ya que ese mismo día el Senado aprobó la activación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, con lo que el Govern fue cesado, disuelta la cámara y convocadas elecciones generales.

Para la sala que juzga el procés, "esa simbólica e ineficaz declaración de independencia" del 27S fue "el desenlace de un proceso de tramitación legislativa que se desarrolló en abierta y contumaz oposición a todos los requerimientos formulados por el Tribunal Constitucional, que, una y otra vez, advirtió, mediante notificaciones personales dirigidas a los acusados, de la ilegalidad de las iniciativas que estaban promoviendo".

No obstante, abunda la sentencia, la finalidad del proyecto de los líderes independentistas condenados era "convencer a un tercero, el Gobierno democrático de España, para que negociara con el Govern de la Generalitat el modo de acceder a la independencia de una parte del territorio español respecto de Espana".

