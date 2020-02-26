La portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha dedicado su intervención de este miércoles en la reunión entre el Ejecutivo central y la Generalitat de Catalunya. Para ello, ha hecho uso de una interpelación urgente al Gobierno, un recurso que ya utilizó la pasada semana para cuestionar al ministro Ábalos sobre el encuentro con Delcy Rodríguez.
La popular ha señalado que esta tarde se producirá "la foto de la rendición": "La Mesa de negociación es el último paso de la absorción del nacionalismo. Ya no queda en España un partido de izquierdas con tal nombre", ha criticado desde la tribuna del Congreso.
En una dura intervención dirigida a la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo -que no se encontraba en el hemiciclo-, Álvarez de Toledo ha defendido que los socialistas son "adversarios de la igualdad": "Réquiem por la izquierda española. Con estas dos fotografías humillan a la democracia española y a sí mismos", ha lamentado. "Son cómplices convencidos de un entierro, hoy se entierra la izquierda española. Hay que enterrar a los muertos", ha aseverado.
La encargada de contestar a la réplica ha sido la ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Carolina Darias, que ha criticado que la portavoz del PP no se haya dirigido a ella: Yo sí le respeto a usted y le digo que la ley es la condición y el diálogo es el camino". Asimismo, Darias ha calificado de "performance" la intervención de Álvarez de Toledo: "La performance que acabo de escuchar no tiene cabida en la política y menos en esta Cámara".
La ministra del PSOE ha insistido en diálogo para solucionar un "problema político" y ha lamentado que el PP no sea "parte de la solución": "La mesa responde al compromiso del presidente de encontrar una solución dialogada dentro de la ley. Frente al inmovilismo, este Gobierno no se va a resignar, va a estar en la acción".
