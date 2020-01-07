Público
Sesión de Investidura El PSOE llevará a los tribunales las amenazas a diputados ante la investidura

José Luis Aceves, diputado socialista por Segovia, ha comunicado que interpondrá una denuncia ante la Policía por las "amenazas" que está sufriendo un compañero de su formación en esa provincia.

23/10/2019.- El secretario general y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, junto con el cabeza de lista al Congreso y secretario provincial del PSOE de Segovia José Luis Aceves. durante una visita que ha realizado este mi

El secretario general y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, junto con el cabeza de lista al Congreso y secretario provincial del PSOE de Segovia José Luis Aceves, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/ Pablo Martin

La portavoz del grupo parlamentario socialista, Adriana Lastra, ha anunciado que el PSOE llevará a los tribunales las "amenazas" y "coacciones" a diputados socialistas ante la sesión de investidura de este martes, en la que Pedro Sánchez necesita todos los votos que tiene comprometidos para ser nombrado presidente.

"Y respecto a las amenazas y coacciones, difamaciones y calumnias, comunicaros que acudiremos a los tribunales a defender la democracia. Y que hoy votaremos con mucho orgullo el gobierno progresista", ha escrito Lastra en su perfil de Twitter, en alusión a los mensajes y presiones que varios diputados han recibido para que cambien el sentido de su voto.

Dichos mensajes ya fueron denunciados por varios dirigentes políticos tras el ajustado margen de la primera votación -166 votos a favor de Sánchez frente a 165 en contra-, y han seguido llegando en las últimas horas.

El diputado socialista por Segovia, José Luis Aceves, ha avanzado a Efe que interpondrá una denuncia ante la Policía por las "amenazas" que está sufriendo un compañero de su formación en esa provincia.

Teruel Existe ya condenó el domingo "las presiones antidemocráticas" a su diputado en el Congreso, Tomás Guitarte, por su "sí" a la investidura de Sánchez, pero el acoso ha seguido en las redes sociales y a través de correos electrónicos anónimos y teléfonos particulares.

