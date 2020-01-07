La portavoz del grupo parlamentario socialista, Adriana Lastra, ha anunciado que el PSOE llevará a los tribunales las "amenazas" y "coacciones" a diputados socialistas ante la sesión de investidura de este martes, en la que Pedro Sánchez necesita todos los votos que tiene comprometidos para ser nombrado presidente.
"Y respecto a las amenazas y coacciones, difamaciones y calumnias, comunicaros que acudiremos a los tribunales a defender la democracia. Y que hoy votaremos con mucho orgullo el gobierno progresista", ha escrito Lastra en su perfil de Twitter, en alusión a los mensajes y presiones que varios diputados han recibido para que cambien el sentido de su voto.
Dichos mensajes ya fueron denunciados por varios dirigentes políticos tras el ajustado margen de la primera votación -166 votos a favor de Sánchez frente a 165 en contra-, y han seguido llegando en las últimas horas.
Y respecto a las amenazas y coacciones, difamaciones y calumnias, comunicaros que acudiremos a los tribunales a defender la democracia. Y que hoy votaremos con mucho orgullo el gobierno progresista! ✊🏻🌹💪🏼— Adriana Lastra (@Adrilastra) 7 de enero de 2020
El diputado socialista por Segovia, José Luis Aceves, ha avanzado a Efe que interpondrá una denuncia ante la Policía por las "amenazas" que está sufriendo un compañero de su formación en esa provincia.
Teruel Existe ya condenó el domingo "las presiones antidemocráticas" a su diputado en el Congreso, Tomás Guitarte, por su "sí" a la investidura de Sánchez, pero el acoso ha seguido en las redes sociales y a través de correos electrónicos anónimos y teléfonos particulares.
