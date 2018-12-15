Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La situación de Catalunya Sánchez a la Generalitat: "Ningún problema se ha solucionado nunca sin diálogo"

El presidente del Gobierno defiende la necesidad de aprobar los Presupuestos. "que luchan contra la precariedad laboral y la cohesión social".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida al término del Consejo Europeo de Bruselas. EFE/ Horst Wagner

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida al término del Consejo Europeo de Bruselas. EFE/ Horst Wagner

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó este sábado su participación en la celebración del 80 aniversario de la creación de la ONCE; para hacer un paralelismo entre la cohesión social que genera en España la labor de la Organización Nacional de Ciegos Españoles, con el objetivo que tiene el Gobierno de apostar por la cohesión social y territorial: "Ningún problema se ha solucionado nunca sin un diálogo sereno, moderado, sensato y dentro de la legalidad".

Sánchez, en clara referencia a la situación en Catalunya y a la Generalitat, aunque no la mencionó en ningún momento, enlazó este mensaje con la necesidad de aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019 y, de nuevo, defendió las bondades del proyecto del Gobierno, "porque son unos Presupuestos que luchan contra la precariedad laboral y la exclusión social".

Luego, el presidente del Gobierno dedicó gran parte de su intervención a hablar de los problemas de las personas con discapacidad y aseguró que uno los objetivos de su Gobierno "es acabar con la discriminación" que sufren estas personas.

Sánchez recordó que se ha acabado recientemente con la limitación del sufragio de personas con discapacidad y que su Ejecutivo ha sido el que ha propuesto la modificación del artículo 49 de la Constitución, para que a se cambien el término de personas disminuidas por personas discapacitadas.

En este sentido, Sánchez adelantó que se preparan reformas para llegar una educación inclusiva, y habrá modificaciones en el Código Civil, la Ley Hipotecaria, "y en cualquier otro texto que su cambio puede implicar mejoras para las persona con discapacidad"; apuntó.

El presidente del Ejecutivo animó a los colectivos que representan a personas con discapacidad que "sean exigentes con el Gobierno" porque, según dijo, "tenéis el derecho a serlo", concluyó.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad