El próximo lunes, 3 de septiembre, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha convocado la tercera reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del partido desde que llegó a la Presidencia del Gobierno.
En esta ocasión, ha convocado a todos la Ejecutiva al completo, con un orden del día muy genérico de sólo tres puntos: 1) aprobación del acta de la reunión anterior, 2) actualidad política 3) varios.
La llegada de Sánchez al Gobierno ha roto la dinámica de las reuniones de cada lunes de su máximo órgano de dirección, lo que nunca había ocurrido ni cuando José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero o Felipe González estuvieron en La Moncloa, y,lo que está previsto es una reunión al mes, aunque podrán convocarse reuniones de la Permanente -sólo los miembros con áreas- cuando se considere necesario.
Lo cierto es que la mayoría de los miembros de la Ejecutiva Federal han ocupado cargos institucionales, abandonando prácticamente su actividad en el partido, por lo que los despachos en Ferraz están prácticamente vacíos.
Algún dirigente federal no ve bien esta situación, ya que considera que Ferraz se ha trasladado a La Moncloa, algo que sí era habitual en el Partido Popular cuando llega al Gobierno, donde Génova pasaba a la irrelevancia política.
Sin embargo, hasta ahora esto había ocurrido en el PSOE, que siempre tenía su propio espacio político, más allá de que su tarea fundamental fuese dar respaldo al Ejecutivo. Algunos veteranos recuerdan, incluso, que desde el partido de matizaban algunas políticas del Gobierno y hasta se discrepaba.
A día de hoy, sin embargo, no hay ningún contrapeso al Gobierno desde el partido ni ningún dirigente que tenga un peso político propio, más allá de algunos barones territoriales, la mayoría afines a Pedro Sánchez.
Quienes así ven la situación, consideran que Sánchez ha pasado de estar muchos años en una minoría real en el partido, a tener ahora un poder absoluto y casi sin contestación, que ya empezó a tejer a partir del 39º Congreso Federal, pero que ahora ha consolidado con la llegada al Gobierno.
