El Ministerio Fiscal ha mantenido este jueves, durante la exposición de sus conclusiones definitivas del caso Son Espases la pena de prisión de un año para el expresidente del Govern, Jaume Matas, y le pide también una multa de 31,6 millones de euros por un delito de tráfico de influencias.
En este juicio, que estaba previsto que durase durante todo el mes pero finalmente se ha saldado en dos días, tras el acuerdo entre las partes y la acusación, Matas ha aceptado haber cometido un delito de prevaricación y fraude a la administración pero no el de tráfico de influencias para beneficiar de manera ilícita a la UTE liderada por OHL.
Al admitir estos dos delitos, Matas ha sumado una pena de cuatro meses de cárcel, que se añade a su condena de tres años y ocho meses de cárcel por el 'caso Nóos'. Ahora, además, la Sala deberá determinar si condena al también exministro por este delito o si le absuelve.
Durante su intervención este jueves, el representante de la Fiscalía, Juan Carrau, ha defendido que "la realidad" es que en este caso el tráfico de influencias "se ha llevado por una doble vía", mediante la influencia en la decisión del órgano de contratación y también en la mesa de contratación".
Por su lado, la abogada de la Comunidad, Ángeles Berrocal, se ha manifestado en un sentido similar al del fiscal y ha señalado que "el señor Matas influyó en todo lo que pudo para que ganase OHL, algo que se frustró solo por su filtración a la prensa".
"Hay un tráfico de influencias porque se busca una resolución", ha dicho Berrocal para luego asegurar que "la manera de influir es de las más graves que se ha visto en la Comunidad por la manera directa y reiterada; llegando al punto en que se envió una carta a la Mesa de Contratación de Son Espases".
"Nadie puede influir en una mesa de contratación y la influencia llegó a tal punto que se suspendió la Mesa. "Si se me permite una expresión coloquial: lo nunca visto", ha remarcado.
