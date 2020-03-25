Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: El Congreso debate el estado de alarma y las medidas económicas contra el coronavirus

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Streaming Señal en directo: El Congreso debate el estado de alarma y las medidas económicas contra el coronavirus

GRAF5121. MADRID, 10/03/2020.- Vista del hemiciclo vacío después de que la Mesa del Congreso y la Junta de Portavoces hayan acordado este martes la suspensión durante al menos esta semana de la actividad parlamentaria tras conocer que el diputado Javier O
Un fotografo toma una imagen del hemiciclo vacío después de que la Mesa del Congreso y la Junta de Portavoces acordaran la suspensión de la actividad parlamentaria por el coronavirus. EFE/Javier Lizón

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú