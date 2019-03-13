Vox lleva meses clamando en Andalucía contra lo que denomina "los chiringuitos". De hecho, ese fue uno de sus propuestas estrella durante la pasada campaña electoral andaluza. El partido ultraderechista también se muestra en contra de las subvenciones a los partidos —lo lleva en su programa electoral—, pero eso no le ha impedido cobrar casi tres millones de euros —2.864.673,85 euros— en subvenciones de dinero público tras obtener 12 escaños en el Parlamento de Andalucía, según las cuentas sel diario El País.
Esta cantidad proviene básicamente de dos partidas: la primera, de 1.688.720,85 euros, proviene de las subvenciones por gastos electorales reguladas en la Ley Electoral de Andalucía; la segunda, de 1.175.953 euros, de la que otorga el Parlamento andaluz a los grupos políticos con representación parlamentaria.
En ese sentido, la Mesa del Parlamento andaluz ha acordado la cuantías correspondientes a las asignaciones a los grupos parlamentarios, que ascienden a un total de 10.681.575,96 euros.
Así, el Grupo Parlamentario Socialista, el más numeroso de la Cámara con 33 diputados, recibirá un total de 3.233.871 euros, con asignación mensual de 269.489 euros y trimestral de 808.467 euros.
Por su parte, el Grupo Parlamentario Popular, con 26 escaños, recibe una asignación total de 2.547.898 euros, con asignación mensual de 212.324 euros y trimestral de 636.974 euros.
El Grupo de Ciudadanos, con 21 escaños, recibe 2.057.918 euros (asignación mensual de 171.493 euros y trimestral de 514.479 euros), mientras que el Grupo de Adelante Andalucía, con 17 diputados, recibirá 1.665.933 euros (mensual de 138.827 euros y trimestral de 416.483), y el Grupo de Vox, que tiene 12 escaños, percibirá 1.175.953 euros, con asignación mensual de 97.996 euros y trimestral de 293.988.
