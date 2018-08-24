Público
Público

Lula da Silva Podemos se suma a los apoyos a Lula para que pueda ser candidato en las próximas elecciones de Brasil

El partido morado ha instado al Gobierno a que se una al "clamor internacional" para que el expresidente de Brasil pueda presentarse libremente en los comicios. Lula también ha recibido el apoyo de la ONU y de seis exmandatarios europeos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Partidarios de la libertad de Lula da Silva/Reuters

Partidarios de la libertad de Lula da Silva/Reuters

Podemos defiende que el expresidente brasileño encarcelado, Lula da Silva, pueda presentarse como candidato en las próximas elecciones de octubre en el país.  El partido morado ha instado al Ejecutivo de Sánchez a que se sume al "clamor internacional" y manifieste su "compromiso con la democracia y la defensa de los derechos fundamentales". 

Lula, que lleva preso desde el pasado 7 de abril tras ser condenado a doce años y un mes por corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero, también ha recibido el apoyo del Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU para que pueda participar en los comicios. Además, seis exmandatarios europeos —entre los que se encuentran José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y el francés François Hollande— firmaron un manifiesto para que Lula "pueda presentarse libremente ante el sufragio del pueblo brasileño".

El partido morado recuerda que los procedimientos llevados a cabo para su encarcelación vulneran las bases de la democracia brasileña: "Juristas y abogados del mundo entero —como Baltasar Garzón o Joan Garcés— denunciaron irregularidades en el proceso contra Lula en una carta dirigida a la Presidenta del Tribunal Supremo y a los miembros del Tribunal Electoral de Brasil. Incluso el Papa Francisco hizo llegar una bendición por escrito al expresidente".

Lula lidera los sondeos antes de los comicios e insiste en que presentará su candidatura para el Partido de los Trabajadores a las elecciones, a pesar de que se encuentra virtualmente inhabilitado tras ser condenado en segunda instancia, según estipula la ley electoral.

Etiquetas