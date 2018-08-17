La ONU pide a Brasil que deje a Lula ejercer sus derechos políticos

El Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU ha pedido este viernes al Gobierno brasileño que permita al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, que cumple condena en prisión, ejercer sus derechos políticos y presentarse libremente a los comicios.
"Esto incluye tener un acceso apropiado a los medios de comunicación y a los miembros de su partido político", dijo en una nota ese órgano de Naciones Unidas, que supervisa a los Estados en el cumplimiento de la Convención Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos. El Comité aclaró que se trata de una "medida interina" con la que se pretenden "preservar los derechos" del exmandatario.
Lula es el candidato presidencial del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) y lidera los sondeos antes de los comicios de octubre, pero se prevé ampliamente que una corte electoral le impida postularse. El exmandatario fue encarcelado en abril por una condena por corrupción.
La fiscal general de Brasil, Raquel Dodge, ha impugnado esta semana el registro de la candidatura del expresidente brasileño como candidato. Según ha informado el Ministerio Público, Dodge afirma que la candidatura "no es elegible" al estar condenado en segunda instancia en el marco de la operación 'Lava Jato' y pide al rector de registro de candidaturas del Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE), el magistrado Luís Roberto Barroso, que impida la solicitud.
En este sentido, la fiscal general recuerda que la Ley de la Ficha Limpia de Brasil no permite "presentar candidaturas condenadas en una resolución dictada por un órgano judicial colegiado por crímenes de lavado de dinero y corrupción". Dodge ha presentado un certificado emitido por el Tribunal Federal de la Cuarta Región que confirmó la condena a Lula da Silva y aumentó la pena a 12 años y un mes.
