La Policía Nacional de Cáceres está investigando una "posible" agresión física a una mujer transexual que tuvo lugar en la tarde del pasado jueves por parte de cuatro jóvenes que atacaron a la víctima causándole arañazos y algunos moratones, sobre todo en el rostro.
Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, la agresión se produjo por la tarde en la calle Irlanda, en el barrio de Los Fratres cerca del Palacio de Congresos, y la víctima interpuso una denuncia en la Comisaría de la capital cacereña por la noche.
Desde la Fundación Triángulo, en sus redes sociales se ha denunciado este hecho y se ha lamentado que Cáceres registre la "tercera agresión física a una joven transexual en la ciudad en los últimos cuatro meses".
A la asociación le preocupa que esto suceda de "manera tan localizada en la ciudad" por lo que pide "la puesta en marcha de mecanismos de prevención ante estas situaciones por parte de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado, así como por parte de las instituciones municipales".
Nueva agresión a una joven transexual en Cáceres. Es el tercer ataque de estas características que se produce en la ciudad en menos de 4 meses. @FTriangulo pide medidas de prevención; el ayuntamiento cacereño lo circunscribe a actos puntuales.#EXNhttps://t.co/VFID2SXbqT— Extremadura Noticias (@EXNdigital) 17 de agosto de 2018
Precisamente, la alcaldesa de la ciudad, Elena Nevado, ha "lamentado profundamente" este hecho y espera que se detenga a los agresores porque "Cáceres se caracteriza por su tolerancia" y "no se puede permitir esto", ha dicho al ser preguntada por este asunto.
"Nuestra más enérgica repulsa desde el equipo de Gobierno a este hecho", ha recalcado, al tiempo que recuerda que desde el ayuntamiento se trabaja en la sensibilización y visibilidad de estos colectivos con acciones en los que participan "de manera activa" dirigentes municipales para trasladar "un modelo de convivencia".
