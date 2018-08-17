El Barcelona Lassa confirmó este viernes que su capitán, el escolta Juan Carlos Navarro, se retira como jugador de baloncesto profesional para integrarse dentro de la estructura de la sección del club azulgrana.
Navarro pone fin, de este modo, a 20 años de carrera en el primer equipo del Barça, lo que le convierte en el jugador más importante de la historia de la entidad.
La 'Bomba' y el Barcelona firmaron hace un año un contrato por diez años. El jugador se rebajaba considerablemente la ficha y entre él y el club decidirían, temporada a temporada, si seguía vistiendo de corto o pasaba a desempeñar otro papel dentro de la entidad.
La intención de Navarro era jugar un última campaña (la 2018-19) y retirase a los 39 años, pero el club ya le comunicó al final de la temporada pasada que no contaba con él para el próximo proyecto deportivo.
El escolta ha necesitado semanas para asumir una retirada a la que le ha abocado el club y que él mismo explicará "en una rueda de prensa que ofrecerá en las instalaciones barcelonistas", informó el Barcelona en un comunicado.
Natural de Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Juan Carlos Navarro finaliza su etapa como jugador del primer equipo, en el que ha estado veinte temporadas (1997-2007 y 2008-2018, con un paréntesis de un año para probar fortuna en la NBA).
Con el Barça ha conseguido 35 títulos y ha sido el jugador azulgrana con más partidos disputados (560), más puntos anotados (7.353), más asistencias repartidas (1.361) y más triples convertidos (1.014) de la Liga ACB, entre otros muchos récords conseguidos en la Euroliga y también con la selección española.
