El Supremo cita a Puigdemont para que declare como investigado por terrorismo en 'Tsunami'

El candidato a la Generalitat y expresident ha sido citado para prestar declaración de forma voluntaria y vía videoconferencia entre el 17 y el 21 de junio.

El expresident de la Generalitat y candidato a las elecciones catalanas, Carles Puigdemont, durante un acto en Elna (Francia), a 6 de abril de 2024. Glòria Sánchez / Europa Press

La magistrada del Tribunal Supremo Susana Polo ha citado como investigado al expresidente de la Generalitat, eurodiputado de Junts y candidato de Junts+ Puigdemont per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, para que entre el 17 y el 21 de junio declare de forma voluntaria vía videoconferencia en la causa abierta el pasado febrero por las acusaciones de terrorismo en la causa de Tsunami Democràtic.

