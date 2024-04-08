El Supremo cita a Puigdemont para que declare como investigado por terrorismo en 'Tsunami'

Actualizado:
La magistrada del Tribunal Supremo Susana Polo ha citado como investigado al expresidente de la Generalitat, eurodiputado de Junts y candidato de Junts+ Puigdemont per Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, para que entre el 17 y el 21 de junio declare de forma voluntaria vía videoconferencia en la causa abierta el pasado febrero por las acusaciones de terrorismo en la causa de Tsunami Democràtic.
(Habrá ampliación)
