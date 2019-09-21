La coordinadora Teruel Existe se presentará a las próximas elecciones generales como agrupación de electores si logran las 1.100 firmas de turolenses necesarias para hacerlo (1% del censo electoral) y que comenzarán a pedir a partir de la convocatoria electoral.
Así lo ha hecho público este sábado la coordinadora bajo el argumento de que así lo han percibido desde la sociedad turolense y con el fin de defender desde dentro de las instituciones las mismas reivindicaciones que se han pedido en las movilizaciones ciudadanas.
Por ello entienden que si la población de la provincia cree necesario que ese espíritu reivindicativo se traslade ahora al parlamento concurriendo a las elecciones generales, y ante "el hartazgo existente" darán ese paso "como un espíritu ciudadano, no como un partido político" a través de una agrupación de electores.
Coordinadora ciudadana
Y es que, recuerdan en una nota de prensa, como coordinadora ciudadana no tiene entidad jurídica propia sino que lo que han simbolizado desde su aparición hace veinte años ha sido "el espíritu reivindicativo de los turolenses, sin vocación política alguna ni ideología, ni tampoco estructura organizativa".
Hasta la fecha han funcionado mediante reuniones semanales abiertas, asambleas y convocatorias de movilizaciones a partir de las cuales se han realizado gestiones de todo tipo para trasladar a los responsables institucionales las demandas mediante informes "documentados y con argumentos suficientes para que den respuesta a esas peticiones".
En caso de que se obtenga el respaldo, la coordinadora presentará una candidatura al Congreso de los Diputados y otra al Senado sin perder la dinámica de funcionamiento que ha existido hasta la fecha en Teruel Existe como es la movilización, el espíritu ciudadano abierto y la defensa de la provincia a través de la reivindicación de infraestructuras y de medidas para acabar con las desigualdades existentes con otros territorios.
