Nuevos nombramientos Sánchez mantiene a Tezanos al frente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS)

José Félix Tezanos a Público: "Culminaremos el trabajo para que el CIS sea un centro puntero, riguroso y transparente". Afirma que uno de sus objetivos será presentar los barómetros con más rapidez para que puedan ser de mayor utilidad.

El presidente del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), José Félix Tezanos. EFE/Archivo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sigue manteniendo su plena confianza en el director del Centro de investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) y le ha ratificado en su cargo, pese a ser una de las personas más criticadas y cuestionadas en la etapa del anterior Gobierno.

Tezanos, según adelantó la Cadena Ser, seguirá al frente del CIS y continuará trabajando con la comisión de expertos que creó en la anterior etapa para mejorar y actualizar la mecánica y el funcionamiento del Centro.

En este sentido,Tezanos declaró a Publico que su objetivo en esta segunda etapa es “culminar todo el trabajo que emprendimos e intentar continuar mejorando para que el CIS sea un centro puntero, riguroso y transparente del siglo XXI".

Asimismo, explicó que intentará presentar los barómetros con la mayor rapidez posible parar que sean de mayor utilidad y no queden desfasado en el tiempo. Además, implantará "tablets" de cara a los encuestadores para que todo pueda ser más rápido y fácil.

El director del CIS ha recibido críticas muy duras de la oposición desde que accedió al cargo, cuestionándose su parcialidad por haber sido miembro de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE.

Desde que llegó al cargo, ha sido objeto de las mas duras críticas por parte de todos los partidos de la oposición

La encuesta del CIS fue la que más se aproximó al resultado electoral de las elecciones del 28 de abril pero, por el contrario, en la encuesta de las elecciones del 10 de noviembre quedó muy lejos de los resultados que finalmente salieron de las urnas.

De hecho, se culpó a Tezanos desde las filas del PSOE de que Sánchez se había fiado de sus encuestas para tomar la decisión de repetir las elecciones generales y rechazar el Gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos.

Tezanos, además, fue cuestionado por el ahora socio de Gobierno, Unidas Podemos, que llegó a denunciar ante la JEC al director del CIS por unas declaraciones en plena campaña electoral en las que animaba a votar a partidos que pudieran gobernar.

