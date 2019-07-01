Público
Campaña contra la juez Rosell Un tribunal juzga desde este lunes si el juez Alba conspiró contra la diputada Victoria Rosell

El magistrado está acusado de cuatro delitos por los que la Fiscalía de Canarias exige que sea condenado a diez años de cárcel y 29 de inhabilitación. Lleva suspendido de empleo y sueldo varios meses, a la espera de juicio.  El Ministerio Público acusa a Alba de manipular de forma "arbitraria" y "con ánimo espurio" la tramitación de un procedimiento abierto por la propia Rosell, también juez, para "recopilar material" que permitiera "perjudicar profesionalmente" a la diputada.

La magistrada Victoria Rosell denuncia la persecución que sufre.

La espera de la juez y diputada de Unidas Podemos Victoria Rosell está más cerca de concluir.  El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) juzga a partir de este lunes si el magistrado Salvador Alba manipuló una instrucción penal y orientó a un testigo para intentar volar por los aires su carrera política, cuando acababa de ser elegida diputada de Podemos.

La Fiscalía reclama para Alba 10 años de cárcel y 29 de inhabilitación por cuatro delitos: prevaricación judicial, cohecho, falsedad y revelación de secretos

Suspendido de empleo y sueldo por estos hechos desde hace meses, Salvador Alba se sienta en el banquillo para responder de cuatro delitos por los que la Fiscalía de Canarias exige que sea condenado a diez años de cárcel y 29 de inhabilitación (prevaricación judicial, cohecho, falsedad y revelación de secretos).

Las cuatro acusaciones personadas en el juicio (el Ministerio Fiscal, la propia Rosell, su pareja -el periodista Carlos Sosa- y Podemos) sostienen que el procesado aprovechó unos meses en los que sustituía a la entonces diputada de Podemos en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria para dirigir en contra de la juez un caso de fraude fiscal abierto al empresario Miguel Ángel Ramírez, relativo a Seguridad Integral Canaria. Dada la polémica creada en torno a Rosell, que también fue diputada en la XI legislatura, esta decidió

La Fiscalía acusa al magistrado de manipular de forma "arbitraria" y "con ánimo espurio" la tramitación de ese procedimiento -que había sido iniciado por la propia juez Rosell- con el propósito de "recopilar material ajeno" a los hechos que se investigaban (un posible fraude a la Seguridad Social) "que sirviera de plataforma para perjudicar profesionalmente" a su colega.

La vista durará, en principio, cinco días, en jornadas de mañana y tarde. La abrirán dos interrogatorios: el del procesado, Salvador Alba, y el del empresario Ramírez, como primer testigo del caso. Se prolongará durante dos semanas, y está previsto que comparezcan cerca de 25 testigos. 

