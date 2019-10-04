Público
El TSJC aplaza el juicio a la anterior Mesa del Parlament por el 1-O

Deja sin efecto el señalamiento, que estaba previsto del 19 al 22 de noviembre, y convoca a todos los abogados de la causa a una reunión para fijar la nueva fecha de la vista oral.

Reunió de la Mesa del Parlament de Catalunya / EFE Toni Albir

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha suspendido la fecha del juicio a cinco exmiembros de la Mesa del Parlament y a la exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya, previsto del martes 19 al viernes 22 de noviembre, al coincidir la fecha con otros señalamientos de dos letrados de la defensa prioritarios por ser causas con preso.

Según ha informado este viernes el TSJC, el Letrado de la Administración de Justicia deja sin efecto el señalamiento, que estaba previsto del 19 al 22 de noviembre, y convoca a todos los abogados de la causa a una reunión para fijar la nueva fecha de la vista oral.

Serán juzgados por un presunto delito continuado de desobediencia por el alto tribunal catalán los exmiembros de la Mesa Anna Simó (ERC), Simona Barrufet, Lluís Corominas, Lluís Guinó (JxSí), Joan Josep Nuet (SíQueEsPot) y la exdiputada Mireia Boya.

