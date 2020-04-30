Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos planteará crear un impuesto a la riqueza en la comisión de reconstrucción

En la propuesta también se incluiría cómo hacer que tributen más los rendimientos de capital en el IRPF o cómo impulsar un impuesto de las transacciones financieras o a la banca más ambicioso que el actual.

21/04/2020.- El ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, durante la primera sesión de control al Ejecutivo que este martes acoge el Senado durante el estado de alarma, con un presencia reducida al
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, EFE/Chema Moya

Unidas Podemos está estudiando que la comisión de reconstrucción debata la necesidad de una reforma fiscal profunda que incluya elementos como un impuesto a la riqueza. El partido está trabajando en el apartado de Justicia Fiscal y en la inversión pública necesaria para sostener el Estado de Bienestar, según ha adelantado la Cadena Ser. 

En la propuesta también se incluiría cómo hacer que tributen más los rendimientos de capital en el IRPF o cómo impulsar un impuesto de las transacciones financieras o a la banca más ambicioso que el actual.

Ese impuesto que plantea Unidas Podemos para la comisión de reconstrucción concuerda con la Tasa Covid que se ha nombrado anteriormente. En las filas moradas verían bien que este supuesto se tratara en Consejo de Ministros.

