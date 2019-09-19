IU ha instado este jueves a que el Gobierno en funciones aclare el coste "en términos de recursos públicos materiales y humanos" para que Iñaki Urdangarin lleve a cabo las labores de voluntariado que ha solicitado.
En un comunicado, Izquierda Unida indica que su coordinador federal, Alberto Garzón, ha registrado una iniciativa parlamentaria para ello en la que pregunta, además, "el número de funcionarios, o personas que no lo sean pero cuya actividad sea sufragada con recursos públicos, que intervienen en las dos salidas diarias que se le han concedido al penado”.
Urdangarin ha salido a primera hora de este jueves de la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila) para cumplir su primer día de voluntariado en el Hogar Don Orione de Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), dedicado al cuidado de discapacitados, por lo que se trata de su primera salida de la cárcel desde que ingresó en 2018 para cumplir una condena de 5 años y 10 meses de prisión por varios delitos de corrupción en el caso Noós.
Pide Alberto Garzón, por tanto, los datos oficiales oportunos, "ante la polémica suscitada y las distintas versiones aparecidas que rodean las salidas fuera de prisión de Urdangarin que han comenzado hoy" y añade que lo ha hecho autorizado por un juez "contra del criterio de Instituciones Penitenciarias y de la Fiscalía".
El líder de IU quiere que el Ejecutivo explique también cuántos reos "han podido ejercer" un derecho similar, contemplado en el Régimen Penitenciario, cuando tan solo, como Urdangarin, han cumplido un año en prisión en la cárcel de Brieva sobre el total de la condena impuesta.
