Urkullu acuerda con el resto de líderes políticos la suspensión de las elecciones vascas

La jornada electoral del 5 de abril queda suspendida por la crisis del coronavirus. Aún no está confirmada la fecha de la nueva convocatoria. Se prevé un anuncio similar en Galicia en las próximas horas.

Urkullu anuncia adelanto
El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu en una foto de archivo. EFE/ David Aguilar

bilbao

El coronavirus ha provocado una decisión inédita en Euskadi. Por primera vez en la historia autonómica, el lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu dará los pasos necesarios para suspender las elecciones autonómicas previstas para el 5 de abril. Así se ha confirmado en una reunión mantenida esta mañana con los líderes de los partidos vascos.

Tal como se preveía, el Ejecutivo autonómico ha decidido postergar las votaciones hasta una nueva fecha, aún por concretarse. Euskadi se encuentra desde el pasado viernes en estado de emergencia sanitaria, a lo que se suma el estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

En ese contexto, los líderes políticos coincidían en una conclusión evidente: no existen condiciones para desarrollar las elecciones bajo unos mínimos de seguridad y normalidad. De hecho, la campaña electoral tendría que haber comenzado este viernes a las 00.00, en plenas restricciones al movimiento de personas por el estado de alarma.

Urkullu continúa reunido con los líderes políticos, por lo que se espera que en los próximos minutos habrá una declaración.  

