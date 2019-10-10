La familia del dictador Francisco Franco agotará todos los recursos judiciales que tiene a su disposición en el país para detener la exhumación. Así lo ha confirmado este jueves el abogado de la familia, Luis Felipe Utrera-Molina, compartía con RTVE su intención de acudir al Tribunal Constitucional (TC), máxima instancia jurídica en España.
De esta manera, Utrera-Molina aclaró que su intención es la de presentar un recurso de amparo ante el TC en el que pedirán la suspensión cautelarísima del traslado del cuerpo al cementerio de El Pardo. Se trata de un nuevo intento de detener en los tribunales una exhumación que cada vez parece más inminente, pues el Gobierno podría fijar una fecha este viernes en la próxima reunión del Consejo de Ministros.
El último recurso llegará después de que este miércoles el Tribunal Supremo (TS) desestimara un nuevo intento de interponerse en la exhumación por parte de la familia del dictador. En este caso, los nietos de Franco solicitaron una aclaración al TS sobre la viabilidad de la exhumación ante la negativa del prior de la basílica del Valle de los Caídos. Sin embargo, el Supremo cerró el debate de manera tajante: "La sentencia es clara" y "la aclaración que solicitan los recurrentes no es necesaria"
