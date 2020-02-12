Estás leyendo: Álvarez de Toledo pide que le retiren el título de expresidente a Zapatero y éste tira de ironía: "Es una aportación novedosa"

Venezuela Álvarez de Toledo pide que le retiren el título de expresidente a Zapatero y éste tira de ironía: "Es una aportación novedosa"

La portavoz del PP acusa a Zapatero de ser "un mero agente del régimen de Maduro" y el expresidente ironiza: "Debe de ir España cuando se habla tanto de Venezuela".

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero
El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. (QUIQUE GARCÍA | EFE)

madrid

Público | efe

Venezuela ha copado la primera sesión de control al Gobierno de esta legislatura, La oposición de PP, Cs y Vox ha cargado contra el Ejecutivo por el encuentro del ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, con la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, el pasado mes de enero. Hasta seis preguntas sobre el país sudamericano han hecho los representantes de la derecha. 

Si se habla de Venezuela es inevitable que surja el nombre de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, expresidente del Gobierno, quien ya lleva un tiempo ejerciendo de mediador entre el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro y la oposición. Zapatero siempre ha pedido prudencia y moderación a la hora de hablar de la situación en Venezuela. Sin embargo, la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha acusado a Zapatero de tener una "una relación de intimidad antidemocrática con la dictadura de Maduro" y de ser "un mero agente del régimen"

Álvarez de Toledo ha definido a Zapatero como alguien "que trabaja activamente contra una dictadura y no merece ni uno de los privilegios de un expresidente del Gobierno, ni siquiera el nombre, y habría que retirárselos". 

Tras estas palabras, el expresidente ha reaccionado. Zapatero ha pedido "contención" a la derecha –"se pueden tener visiones distintas y no insultar ni descalificar", ha dicho– a la hora de hablar de Venezuela, donde ha confiado en que se acabe imponiendo el diálogo para resolver el conflicto actual.

En declaraciones a los medios durante una visita a Barcelona, Zapatero ha ironizado con que Venezuela haya centrado gran parte de las críticas de la oposición durante la sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados de este miércoles. "Debe estar muy bien España", ha resuelto.

El expresidente también se ha referido a las críticas de la portavoz popular, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, que ha sugerido se le tendría que retirar la condición de expresidente: "Es una aportación novedosa, a no ser que quiera eliminar ocho años de la historia de España".

