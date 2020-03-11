Estás leyendo: El Supremo vuelve a truncar el recurso de Ayuso y anula la venta de 3.000 viviendas sociales a los fondos buitre

Público
Público

VENTA DE VIVIENDAS DEL IVIMA El Supremo vuelve a truncar el recurso de Ayuso y anula la venta de 3.000 viviendas sociales a los fondos buitre

El fallo concluye con un varapalo del TS a los argumentos del Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso e Ignacio Aguado tras interponer un recurso de casación.

09/03/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante la rueda de prensa tras reunión con los portavoces de los Grupos Parlamentarios con representación en la Asamblea de Madrid para abordar la situación del coronavirus en la re
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso / EFE - Javier Lizón

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Actualizado:

público

El Tribunal Supremo ha vuelto a truncar el último intento del PP y Ciudadanos en la Comunidad de Madrid por frenar la nulidad de la venta de 2.935 viviendas de protección oficial (VPO) al fondo Goldman Sachs - Azora en 2013.

Según adelanta el diario La Información, en la resolución de este lunes 9 de marzo el Alto Tribunal inadmite el recurso del Gobierno regional contra la sentencia del pasado 12 de diciembre de 2019, en la que el Supremo anulaba la venta de casi 3.000 viviendas protegidas, que compró un fondo de inversión de Goldman Sachs a la Comunidad de Madrid.

Las viviendas, que pertenecían al Plan Joven del Instituto de la Vivienda de Madrid, fueron vendidas por un importe de 201 millones de euros en 2013, casi un 20 por ciento más que el precio fijado de salida.

Las viviendas, que pertenecían al Plan Joven del Instituto de la Vivienda de Madrid, fueron vendidas por un importe de 201 millones de euros en 2013

De nuevo, el fallo concluye con un varapalo del TS a los argumentos del Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso e Ignacio Aguado sobre la falta de legitimación activa tras interponer un recurso de casación. En este sentido, el Alto Tribunal ha querido recordar que el propio Supremo admitió dicha legitimación el 22 de noviembre de 2017 por las consecuencias directas de la enajenación de viviendas a los inquilinos afectados.

El último cartucho que le quedaría al Gobierno autonómico sería interponer recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional. Un aviso que ya dio Ayuso el pasado diciembre ante la batalla legal, hasta ahora perdida, que pelea la Comunidad. 

Asimismo, la Abogacía de la Comunidad de Madrid continúa valorando el auto, al igual que el fondo buitre comprador, ya que ninguno ha confirmado que vaya a recurrir.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú