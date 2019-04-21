Público
La Sexta El vicepresidente de Vox dice que su formación cerrará La Sexta si logra gobernar

Las palabras del dirigente se han entremezclado entre las risas y los aplausos de los asistentes, que no han dado importancia a lo dicho.

Víctor González Coello de Portugal.

El encargado del programa económico de Vox y vicepresidente de Vox, Víctor González Coello

El encargado del programa económico de Vox y vicepresidente del partido, Víctor González Coello, ha intervenido en un acto de campaña en Albacete arrancando con referencias a la Semana Santa, defendiendo la tradición frente a los que "quieren prohibirlo y prefieren celebrar el Ramadán".

Lo que empezaba como una de las típicas exaltaciones de la tradición, terminó convirtiéndose en una amenaza a la libertad de prensa. 

Tanto es así, que Gozález Coello aseguró que cerrarán La Sexta después de referirse a Rafael Sánchez Lomana, un extrabajador de la cadena que se presenta como candidato por el partido en la provincia manchega. "Él trabajaba para un canal que cerraremos si gobernamos: La Sexta", ha dicho.

Las palabras del dirigente se han entremezclado entre las risas y los aplausos de los asistentes, que no han dado importancia a lo dicho. 

Después, el mitin ha continuado con normalidad, centrándose en el programa económico, "el mejor que ha habido en España en 40 años",  según la propia formación de ultraderecha.

Además, durante el acto, el dirigente de Vox ha asegurado que "las rentas se queden en las familias y no en el Estado. Traemos la mayor rebaja de impuestos, somos los únicos que damos una solución a las pensiones sin subirlos, y esa solución es cerrar los chiringuitos".

