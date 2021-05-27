Villarejo: "Informé directamente a Rajoy sobre  'Kitchen'"

El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo ha involucrado de lleno al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy en la operación de espionaje ilegal financiada con fondos públicos para arrebatar pruebas contrarias al PP. "Mauricio Casals [presidente del diario La Razón y miembro del consejo de administración de Atresmedia] y María Dolores de Cospedal [exministra de Defensa] mediaban con el presidente hasta que al final yo tuve contacto personal con el señor Rajoy por 'Kitchen'", ha dicho este jueves en la comisión parlamentaria sobre el espionaje a Luis Bárcenas.

"Informaba directamente a Rajoy sobre 'Kitchen'", ha incidido Villarejo, que había solicitado declarar a puerta cerrada, aunque finalmente la presidencia de la comisión no se lo ha permitido. "Me decía Cospedal: "Es que el presidente quiere que le des tu versión"", ha explicado para acabar desvelando que despachaba directamente con Rajoy por este tema, "a través de mensajes con un teléfono que me había facilitado", ha dicho.

Villarejo ha declarado que para esta operación, en la que participó como agente de inteligencia, según ha dicho, le contactó en primer lugar Ignacio Cosidó, ex director general de la Policía. "Me dijo que era un tema muy importante, que el propio presidente tiene interés y que tenía que hablar Eugenio Pino [ex Director Adjunto operativo de la Policía].

En relación a su participación en la operación 'Kitchen', Villarejo ha dicho que: "Me contratan en plan privado. Mi misión era la captación humana, como se dice en Inteligencia, tras haber fracasado el plan para captar al chófer". Se refiere a Sergio Ríos, que compareció la semana pasada en esta comisión, y que fue el espía de la familia Bárcenas, gracias al cual se pudieron localizar las pruebas que el extesorero del PP guardaba en el estudio de su esposa.