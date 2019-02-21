El Parlamento andaluz ha aprobado este jueves, con los votos en contra de Vox, una iniciativa del PSOE que insta al Gobierno autonómico a apoyar y financiar a las asociaciones feministas y otras organizaciones a fin de garantizar el cumplimiento de la ley andaluza de lucha contra la violencia de género.
Se trata de una proposición no de ley en la que el Parlamento se muestra a favor de adherirse a cuantas manifestaciones de repulsa se produzcan contra la violencia de género, así como rechazar cualquier posicionamiento político que propugne la eliminación o minoración de las medidas de protección de las mujeres y sus hijos.
Vox se ha manifestado en contra de la proposición no de ley para apoyar a las asociaciones en la lucha contra la violencia de g´´enero
La socialista Soledad Pérez ha defendido la conveniencia de esta iniciativa tras ver "con horror que en estos momentos se están cuestionando las políticas contra la violencia de género". Pérez ha dicho que hay 10.000 mujeres andaluzas con protección policial y ha subrayado que del Parlamento tiene que salir "una rotundidad clara en defensa de las víctimas para que sean capaces de confiar en las instituciones".
El diputado de Vox Alejandro Hernández ha señalado que "la violencia no tiene género" y que su partido quiere que se derogue la ley contra la violencia machista, a la vez que ha cuestionado los datos al considerar que la oficina que los facilita es "parte interesada".
La portavoz del PP, Ana Vanessa García, ha dicho que la izquierda tiene a veces "la tentación de elegir a qué mujeres defiende en función de la ideología". Por su parte, la portavoz de Ciudadanos, Isabel Albás, ha recalcado que el nuevo gobierno no va a dar "ni un paso atrás" en la lucha contra la violencia de género.
