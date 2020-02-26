madrid
El Gobierno se ha comprometido a presentar en el Congreso "antes del verano" una medida para "controlar" el precio de la vivienda en alquiler "en las ciudades en que hayan subido de forma desorbitada". Todo ello, apenas un par de semanas después de que el relator de la ONU, Philip Alston, criticara al Ejecutivo por la precariedad vivida en el país y porque "no se toma en serio el control del precio del alquiler".
Lo ha hecho a través del ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, que ha asegurado que "un problema social extraordinario requiere administraciones audaces que tomen medidas igualmente excepcionales". Una iniciativa que ya estaba prevista en el acuerdo del Gobierno de coalición.
Ábalos aseguró que no "estará ausente" en la protección del derecho a la vivienda. "Mi responsabilidad es mirar a los jóvenes a la cara y decirles que tengan esperanza, porque este Gobierno no les da la espalda", aseguró.
La medida se sumará al Decreto de medidas urgentes en el mercado del alquiler que el Gobierno aprobó en marzo de 2019, en la anterior Legislatura. Según el ministro, este texto, que limitó las subidas de los alquileres a la inflación, está teniendo ya efectos en cuanto a la "desaceleración de las rentas".
