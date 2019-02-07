Público
Vox en Andalucía Vox presidirá la comisión del Parlamento de Andalucía encargada de la Memoria Histórica

Los grupos parlamentarios andaluces han cerrado un acuerdo para el reparto de la composición de las mesas de las comisiones parlamentarias —presidentes, vicepresidentes y secretarios— para la XI Legislatura. El partido ultraderechista se hará cargo de la de Cultura y Patrimonio, con competencias sobre Memoria 

El líder nacional de Vox, Santiago Abascal, y el diputado de esa formación, el juez Francisco Serrano, conversando al inicio de la segunda jornada del debate de investidura del presidente del PP andaluz, Juanma Moreno, en el Parlamento andaluz en Sevilla.- EFE/Julio Muñoz

Los grupos parlamentarios andaluces han cerrado un acuerdo para el reparto de la composición de las mesas de las comisiones parlamentarias —presidentes, vicepresidentes y secretarios— para la XI Legislatura, de modo que el PP-A ostentará la Presidencia de cinco, mientras que el PSOE-A y Ciudadanos (Cs) estarán al frente de cuatro cada uno, Adelante Andalucía de dos y Vox se hará cargo de la Presidencia de una de ellas, concretamente, la de Cultura y Patrimonio, que tiene las competencias sobre Memoria Histórica.

Así consta en el acuerdo alcanzado entre los grupos y que ha sido resultado de una ronda de reuniones que la presidenta del Parlamento, Marta Bosquet, mantuvo con los distintos portavoces parlamentarios a principios de esta semana con ánimo de cerrar un pacto consensuado con todas las fuerzas.

Fuentes parlamentarias han informado de que una vez que se ha cerrado este acuerdo, los grupos deben registrar a los diputados que van a formar parte de cada comisión a lo largo de esta semana dado que estos órganos se constituirán el próximo lunes, 11 de febrero.

Así, está previsto que el próximo miércoles se convoquen las primeras comisiones, comenzando precisamente con la de Cultura y Patrimonio, donde es habitual que comparezcan los consejeros de cada ramo para esbozar las líneas políticas que regirán sus actuaciones al frente de cada uno de los departamentos.

